The Latest: 2016 runner-up Pliskova into US Open quarters

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

No. 3 seed Juan Martin del Potro continued his easy march through the U.S. Open, beating No. 20 Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals for the third year in a row.

The 2009 tournament champion has won all 12 sets he’s played at Flushing Meadows so far in 2018.

Against Coric, del Potro produced 18 of his 33 winners with his powerful forehand.

The key came early, when del Potro broke in the last game of the opening set.