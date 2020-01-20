The Latest: 2-time major champ Muguruza rallies in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Garbiñe Muguruza is a two-time Grand Slam title winner but she sure looked on the way to a third consecutive first-round exit at a major when she dropped the opening set at love against American qualifier Shelby Rogers at the Australian Open.

And then Muguruza turned everything around in remarkable fashion, grabbing 12 of the last 13 games to beat Rogers 0-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017 and spent time at No. 1 in the rankings.

But she’s unseeded at Melbourne Park and started as poorly as possible.

So what was she thinking late in that first set?

Muguruza recalled: “I said to myself, ‘Hey, you’re here, you’re on the court, you’re playing (at the) Australian Open. It’s a special moment, so just hang in there and keep fighting.'”

It worked, somehow.