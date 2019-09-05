The Latest: 19-year-old Canadian Andreescu in US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has reached the final in her U.S. Open debut by beating No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-6 (3), 7-5.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is appearing in only her fourth Grand Slam tournament. She had never been past the second round at a major.

Andreescu will face 23-time Slam champion Serena Williams for the championship on Saturday.

Andreescu is the first woman to reach the final in her first appearance in the main draw at Flushing Meadows since Williams’ older sister, Venus, did it in 1997.

The 15th-seeded Andreescu trailed Bencic 4-1 and 5-2 in the second set before taking the last five games.