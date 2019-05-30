The Latest: US teen Anisimova into 3rd round at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Defending champion Simona Halep looked headed for a relatively straightforward, straight-set victory in the French Open’s second round — until everything started to fall apart for her.

Halep dropped four games in a row to blow a big lead in the second set Thursday, then briefly ran into more trouble in the third, before holding on to beat 87th-ranked Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Halep said afterward she felt a “little bit sick” and plans to “sleep all day” on Friday.

She was up a set and a break at 5-3 in the second before losing her way. Halep got broken when serving for the match at 5-4 in that set, and again at 5-2 in the third.

She wasted three set points along the way, before converting her fourth when Linette netted a forehand.