The Latest: US teen Anisimova into 3rd round at French Open

<p> Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. serves against against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena ) </p>

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Defending champion Simona Halep looked headed for a relatively straightforward, straight-set victory in the French Open’s second round — until everything started to fall apart for her.

Halep dropped four games in a row to blow a big lead in the second set Thursday, then briefly ran into more trouble in the third, before holding on to beat 87th-ranked Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Halep said afterward she felt a “little bit sick” and plans to “sleep all day” on Friday.

She was up a set and a break at 5-3 in the second before losing her way. Halep got broken when serving for the match at 5-4 in that set, and again at 5-2 in the third.

She wasted three set points along the way, before converting her fourth when Linette netted a forehand.