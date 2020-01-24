The Latest: 15-year-old Gauff beats champ Osaka in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Two matches earlier, 23-time major winner Serena Williams was beaten in three sets by Wang Qiang.

The 15-year-old Gauff lost to Osaka at the U.S. Open last year. This time, she was too good. Osaka has now failed to defend her two major titels at the U.S. Open and in Australia.