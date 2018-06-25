Swap at top: Nadal reclaims No. 1 ranking from Federer

LONDON (AP) Rafael Nadal is back at No. 1 in the ATP rankings, retaking the top spot from Roger Federer after just one week.

Monday’s new order is the sixth change of the year at No. 1, the most since there were eight in 1999.

The record is 10 switches at No. 1 in 1983.

Article continues below ...

Federer still is expected to be seeded No. 1 for Wimbledon, where he won his record eighth championship a year ago. The grass-court Grand Slam tournament’s seedings are scheduled to be announced Wednesday. Play begins next week.

Nadal holds a 50-point edge over Federer in the rankings and will hold onto No. 1 for at least the next three weeks.

Novak Djokovic rose five spots to No. 17 after reaching the final at Queen’s Club last week.

Borna Coric climbed 13 places to a career-best No. 21 thanks to his title at Halle, Germany, where he upset Federer in Sunday’s final.

—

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis