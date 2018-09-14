Serena Williams talks fashion, not fouls at Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tennis star Serena Williams talked about her fashion business, not tennis fouls during an appearance before a business convention in Las Vegas.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said not a word Friday about gender equality in sports or an argument she had last weekend with the chair umpire at her U.S. Open finals match in New York.

Williams said previously she was treated more harshly than a male player would have been after smashing her racket and arguing with match official Carlos Ramos during her finals loss to Naomi Osaka in New York.

She received three code violations and was penalized one game. She was later fined $17,000.

Williams spent 25 minutes talking onstage with Sarah Robb O’Hagan, chief executive of Flywheel Sports, at the National Retail Federation trade show.