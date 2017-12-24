Serena faces Ostapenko in 1st match after birth of daughter

FILE - In this March 26, 2013, file photo by Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, Serena Williams celebrates her 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Li Na, of China, during the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Diaz, a Pulitzer Prize winner who covered sporting events, hurricanes, the aftermath of Sept. 11, elections and breaking news, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Serena Williams is returning to competition with an exhibition match Saturday in Abu Dhabi against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams has not played since winning the Australian Open last January while she was pregnant. Tournament organizers announced Sunday that she will face Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the first year that women will be taking part.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. She is expected to go for her 24th at the upcoming Australian Open.

Williams gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1. She married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November.

The Australian Open starts Jan. 15.