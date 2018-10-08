Querrey, Fritz both win in straight sets at Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI (AP) — Sam Querrey and Taylor Fritz both won in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters on Monday, setting up a second-round match between the Americans.

Querrey upset ninth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, while Fritz beat Robin Haase 6-3, 7-6 (3).

The 54th-ranked Querrey had 14 aces and won 34 of 39 points when his first serve went in.

Fritz, a qualifier in Shanghai who is ranked 60th in the world, also had 14 aces.

Another American, Frances Tiafoe, was less fortunate. He lost to Matthew Ebden 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.