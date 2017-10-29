Pouille beats Tsonga in Vienna final for 3rd title of season

VIENNA (AP) Lucas Pouille won his third title of the season and fourth overall after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-1, 6-4 in an all-French final at the Erste Bank Open on Sunday.

The 25th-ranked Pouille had not won a set against Tsonga in their two previous matches, which included the final in Marseille in February.

Tsonga, who won in Antwerp last week, went 4-1 in finals this season. It was his third final in Vienna after winning the event in 2011 and losing last year’s final to Andy Murray.

Pouille controlled the match after saving a break point at 1-1. He won five straight games to take the opening set. He used one more break to close out the victory when Tsonga hit a return long.