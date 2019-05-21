Petkovic progresses at rain-soaked Nuremberg Cup

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — Rain again disrupted play on the third day of the Nuremberg Cup, with home favorite Andrea Petkovic among just four players to progress from a packed first-round schedule on Tuesday.

The eighth-seeded Petkovic defeated Turkish qualifier Cagla Buyukakcay 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with German compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam. Friedsam earlier rallied to beat Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Another Romanian player, Laura Ioana Paar, defeated Quirine Lemoine of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-3.

In the only other completed match Tuesday, Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek overcame Misaki Doi of Japan 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4.

Rain meant only one match was completed Monday at the outdoor clay-court tournament.

Defending champion Johanna Larsson’s opener against two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and third-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic’s match against Sabine Lisicki were postponed for a second straight day.