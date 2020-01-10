Osaka, Kvitova, Keys, Pliskova reach semifinals in Brisbane

<p> Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, left, and Jennifer Brady of the United States, right, hug after Kvitova won their quarter final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) </p>

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys and defending champion Karolina Pliskova all reached the semifinals Friday at the Brisbane International.

Osaka beat Kiki Bertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Kvitova defeated qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2, Keys beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1 and Pliskova eliminated Alison Riske 7-6 (6), 6-3. Brady was coming off wins over Maria Sharapova in the first round and top-ranked Ash Barty in the second.

Keys, a 2017 U.S. Open finalist, reached the semifinals in Brisbane for the first time in four attempts.

“Happy to get a lot of matches in and feel like a lot of what I was working on during off-season is kind of immediately clicking,” Keys said. “There’s still some things that I want to do a little bit better, but it’s definitely a great starting point for the year.”