Ola Malmqvist promoted to director of coaching for USTA

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ola Malmqvist is being promoted to director of coaching for U.S. Tennis Association player development.

The USTA also announced two other moves Friday: Fed Cup captain Kathy Rinaldi is replacing Malmqvist as head of women’s tennis, and director of player identification and development Kent Kinnear is becoming head of men’s tennis.

Kinnear steps in for Brian Boland, who left the USTA in May to become Baylor’s tennis coach.

Malmqvist fills the job as director of coaching that’s been open since March 2017, when Jose Higueras left to move into a consultant role with the USTA.

Malmqvist has been the USTA’s head of women’s tennis since 2008, when the position was created. There were five American women in the WTA’s year-end top 100 at the time. There are 14 in this week’s top 100, and American girls won five of the last nine junior Grand Slam singles titles.