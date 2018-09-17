No. 6 Muguruza advances to 2nd round at Pan Pacific Open
AP
TOKYO (AP) — Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round of the Pan Pacific Open on Monday, beating Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4.
Muguruza is seeded No. 6 in the Tokyo tournament.
Also, Daria Gavrilova defeated Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (8), and Anett Kontaveit beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-3. 7-6 (5).
Caroline Wozniacki is the top-seeded player, and Caroline Garcia is No. 2. Both had byes in the first round and did not play Monday. Third-seeded Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open just over a week ago, also had a bye in the first round.
