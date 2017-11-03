Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters with right knee injury

PARIS (AP) Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Paris Masters with a right knee injury.

The top-ranked Spaniard, who had his knee taped during the third set of his third-round win over Pablo Cuevas, says he won’t be able to play Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic.

Nadal says ”the pain during the match (on Thursday) was too much.” He didn’t say whether he will be able to play in next week’s ATP finals in London.

Article continues below ...

But he says ”it’s not about London, it’s about the longer term” and that ”being like this, I really cannot compete.”

The 31-year-old Nadal says he will consult a doctor to assess the state of his right knee.