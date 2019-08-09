Medvedev, Khachanov set up all-Russian semifinal in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov set up an all-Russian semifinal Friday in the Rogers Cup.

The eighth-seeded Medvedev beat second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-1, and the sixth-seeded Khachanov topped third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-3.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain, the No. 2 player in the world and defending champion from the 2018 event in Toronto, faced No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy in the first night semifinal. No. 16 Gael Monfils of France played No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the late match.