Medvedev beats Raonic to reach Brisbane International semis

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev has beaten Milos Raonic 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at the Brisbane International.

The score was level at 4-4 in the third, when Medvedev got the decisive break on a succession of unforced errors from 2016 Brisbane champion Raonic. Medvedev will next meet either Alex de Minaur and 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who were playing in the later quarterfinal match.

No. 2-seeded Kei Nishikori and Jeremy Chardy have already progressed to a semifinal on Saturday.

Donna Vekic trounced 2018 finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0 to reach the women’s semifinals, where she will play either fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova or Ajla Tomljanovic.