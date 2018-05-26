Larsson beats Riske in straight sets, wins Nuremberg Cup
NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) Swedish player Johanna Larsson won her first WTA singles title in three years by beating Alison Riske of the United States 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the final of the Nuremberg Cup on Saturday.
Her only other career singles victory was on home soil at Bastad in 2015.
Having come from a set down to win matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Larsson rallied from a break down in the first set and won the last four points of the tiebreaker. Larsson then won the final five games to take the match and deny Riske a second career singles title.
”When I held for 4-2, I could see some signs that she was a little bit tired,” Larsson said, ”and that gave me a lot of energy to fight back.”