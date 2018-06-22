Landmark win as Djokovic reaches Queen’s semis

LONDON (AP) Novak Djokovic became the 10th man to register 800 victories since the Open Era began in 1968 when he beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Queen’s Club semifinals.

Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, follows in the footsteps of Jimmy Connors (1,256), Roger Federer (1,156), Ivan Lendl (1,068), Guillermo Vilas (949), Rafael Nadal (903), John McEnroe�(881), Andre Agassi�(870), Ilie Nastase�(846) and Stefan Edberg�(801).

”It’s a great achievement,” said the 31-year-old Serb. ”I should be happy for it and proud of it. It’s still the sport that I love with all my heart. I put in that heart every single day.”

Djokovic, through to the semifinals for only the second time since last year’s Eastbourne International, next meets France’s Jeremy Chardy after he defeated American Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-4.

Top-seeded Marin Cilic also advanced with a 7-6 (3) 6-2 win over 2010 champion Sam Querrey.

Cilic now faces Nick Kyrgios, who eliminated defending champion Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

The Croatian player hit 10 aces and dropped only three points on his first serve against American Querrey. He didn’t give him a break point chance, and broke twice.

Kyrgios again served 32 aces against Lopez, as he did in beating Kyle Edmund on Thursday, matching his personal best.