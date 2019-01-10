Kohlschreiber, Sandgren reach semifinals at ASB Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany defeated second-seeded Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-1 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

Unseeded Kohlscreiber, who won the tournament in 2008, marked his 12th visit to Auckland with a win over Fognini in only 64 minutes.

Fognini called for the trainer at one point, and in the second set he made little effort to resist Kohlshreiber’s progress to his sixth win over the Italian in eight meetings.

“After a tough pre-season it’s always great to start a new season and to find the right rhythm,” Kohlschreiber said. “For me (Fognini) is an entertaining guy and you never know what to expect.”

Kohlschreiber captured his first service break in the third game of the first set, held serve in the following game which lasted 10 minutes and contained five deuces, then clinched the set with relative comfort, breaking Fognini again in the ninth game.

Kohlschreiber will face unseeded American Tennys Sandgren in the semifinals. He defeated Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Sandgren had eight break-point chances but converted only one.