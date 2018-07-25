Chung, Harrison, Zverev win in 2nd round of Atlanta Open

Ryan Harrison of the US prepares to serve during the men's singles match against Adrian Mannarino of France on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

ATLANTA (AP) Top-seeded John Isner opened his bid for a fifth Atlanta Open title, beating Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Isner is the defending champion at Atlantic Station and also won the event in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star won the Miami Open in April for his 13th ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 event victory.

Isner set up a quarterfinal match against seventh-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny.

Eighth-seeded Ryan Harrison, the losing finalist last year, advanced with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Lukas Lacko of Slovakia.

Third-seeded Chung Hyeon of South Korea beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (5) to set up a quarterfinal against Harrison.