French Open glance: S. Williams to make Grand Slam comeback

A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Serena Williams makes her comeback to Grand Slam tennis following the birth of her daughter in September. She hasn’t played in a major since winning her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open. The three-time French Open champion plays Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Ranked 70th, Pliskova failed to advance past the first round in three previous attempts at Roland Garros.

Also in the women’s first round, 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza plays another former French Open champion, Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won in 2009. And No. 1 seed Simona Halep starts her French Open campaign against 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States.

On the men’s side, No.1 seed Rafael Nadal will aim to quickly finish his rain-interrupted first-round match against Italy’s Simone Bolelli. The 10-time French Open champion is leading 6-4, 6-3, 0-3.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Rain and thunderstorms. High of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Largely sunny but storms stopped play in the evening. High of 82 degrees (28 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men’s first round:

No. 7 Dominic Thiem, No. 11 Diego Schwartzman, No. 12 Sam Querrey, No. 13 Roberto Bautista-Agut, No. 20 Novak Djokovic, No. 29 Richard Gasquet, No. 31 Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Seeded winners in the women’s first round:

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 8 Petra Kvitova, No. 13 Madison Keys, No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, No. 15 Coco Vandeweghe, No. 19 Magdalena Rybarikova, No. 21 Naomi Osaka, No. 23 Carla Suarez-Navarro, No. 31 Mihaela Buzarnescu.

MONDAY’S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men’s first round: No. 22 Philipp Kohlschreiber, No. 23 Stan Wawrinka, No. 29 Gilles Muller.

Seeded losers in the women’s first round: No. 20 Anastasija Sevastova, No. 29 Kristina Mladenovic.

STAT OF THE DAY

1,000. The rough distance, in kilometers, of Marco Trungelliti’s dash in a rental car to get to the tournament from Barcelona, after he got a late entry. That’s about 650 miles.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”Actually, my grandma was in the shower, and I told her, `OK, we go to Paris”’ – Trungelliti.

