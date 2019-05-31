French Open glance: Djokovic, Osaka, Halep, Serena on Day 7

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic carries a 24-match Grand Slam winning streak into his third-round match against Salvatore Caruso, a qualifier from Italy who is ranked 147th. There’s no doubt who the favorite is, of course. Not only has Djokovic never lost to someone ranked as low as Caruso at a major, but Caruso had never won a match at a major until this week. Two younger contenders are in action: No. 4 Dominic Thiem, last year’s runner-up, faces Pablo Cuevas, while No. 5 Alexander Zverev, a quarterfinalist in 2018, meets No. 30 Dusan Lajovic. The women’s schedule features No. 1 Naomi Osaka, defending champion Simona Halep and 23-time major title winner Serena Williams, who plays against 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 84 (29 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 79 degrees (26 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s third round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat No. 27 David Goffin 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 3 Roger Federer beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8); No. 7 Kei Nishikori beat No. 31 Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6;

Women’s third round: No. 7 Sloane Stephens beat Polona Hercog 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; No. 19 Garbiñe Muguruza beat No. 9 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3; No. 23 Donna Vekic beat No. 15 Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-1; No. 26 Johanna Konta beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-2, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

6-0 — Muguruza’s record in third-round matches at Roland Garros; she was the 2016 champion.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“For me, the first goal has been reached by getting this deep into the tournament, and knowing where the game’s at, knowing where the fitness is, the mind.” — Federer, on making it to the fourth round in his first French Open since 2015.