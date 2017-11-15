Dimitrov reaches semifinals at ATP Finals, beats Goffin

LONDON (AP) Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals by beating David Goffin 6-0, 6-2 Wednesday.

Dimitrov, who is 2-0 at the season-ending tournament, lost only two points on his serve in the first set and twice broke Goffin without even going to deuce.

Goffin finally managed to hold serve in the second set, but Dimitrov still was able to break the Belgian’s serve two more times.

The sixth-seeded Bulgarian will next face Pablo Carreno Busta, who entered the tournament after Rafael Nadal withdrew because of a right knee injury. Goffin will play Dominic Thiem in Friday’s other match.

Carreno Busta and Thiem will meet in Wednesday’s late match.

