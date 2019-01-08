Chris Evert to chair US Tennis Association’s charitable arm

<p> FILE - In this March 23, 2016, file photo, Chris Evert smiles while talking to reporters at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Evert has been chosen to chair the USTA Foundation's board of directors, serving as a spokeswoman and ambassador for the U.S. Tennis Association's charitable arm. The 18-time Grand Slam champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame takes over as chair from James Blake. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File) </p>

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Evert has been chosen to chair the USTA Foundation’s board of directors, serving as a spokeswoman and ambassador for the U.S. Tennis Association’s charitable arm.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame takes over as chair from James Blake.

Evert, currently a tennis analyst on ESPN, partnered with the USTA Foundation in 2016 to set up the Jimmy Evert Fund, a scholarship program in honor of her late father.

The USTA announced her appointment Tuesday.