Bublik upsets Fritz at Chengdu Open; Kyrgios loses in Zhuhai

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan upset sixth-seeded Taylor Fritz 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 at the Chengdu Open on Wednesday.

Bublik had 25 aces against his American opponent and saved four of five break points to advance to the Round of 16.

Denis Shapovalov also advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ricardas Berankas of Lithuania. The eighth-seeded Canadian saved all nine break points to set up a match against American qualifier Bradley Klahn.

Portugal’s Joao Sousa beat wild-card entry Chung Hyeon 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 and next faces second-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Australia’s Jordan Thompson also went through with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vasek Pospisil of Canada.

At the Zhuhai Championships, sixth-seeded Nick Kyrgios exited in the first round after losing 7-6 (5), 6-1 to Italy’s Andreas Seppi, despite leading 4-1 in the first set and holding three set points at 5-3. Kyrgios was coming straight from playing in the Laver Cup in Switzerland this past weekend.

Fifth-seeded Lucas Pouille of France also lost to unseeded Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 7-6 (4), 6-2. However, No. 3 Gael Monfils reached the quarterfinals by rallying to beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

The Frenchman will next play No. 8 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, who ousted Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (2), 6-3 after saving four set points in the first set.