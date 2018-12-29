Britain beats Greece 2-1 in opening Hopman Cup match

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari 4-3, 3-4, 4-3, including 5-4 in a tiebreaker in the deciding mixed doubles set in the Fast4 format, to give Britain a 2-1 win over Greece in the opening match of the eight-team Hopman Cup tennis tournament on Saturday.

Norrie upset No. 15-ranked Tsitsipas 7-6 (8), 6-4 to give Britain the lead before Sakkari beat Boulter 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in women’s singles to level the tie.

Ashleigh Barty gave Australia a 1-0 lead with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet before Matt Ebden clinched it for the home side with a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Lucas Pouille.

Pouille and Cornet prevailed in the mixed doubles 4-3, 4-2 to make the final score 2-1 to Australia.

“A bit of polish is needed but it was nice to come out and play a pretty clean match,” Barty said. “I love being back home … playing in Australia.”

The most anticipated match of the eight-team tournament is scheduled Tuesday when Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic play Americans Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe. It means Federer and Williams will play against each other in the mixed doubles portion of that match.

Switzerland plays Britain on Sunday, and Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev take on Garbine Muguruza and David Ferrer of Spain.

