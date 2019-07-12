Bautista Agut wins 2nd set against Djokovic at Wimbledon
AP
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
2:35 p.m.
Roberto Bautista Agut has evened his Wimbledon semifinal against defending champion Novak Djokovic after winning the second set 6-4.
Djokovic won the first set 6-2, but Bautista Agut broke for a 2-1 lead in the second. The Spaniard failed to convert two more break points at 3-1 but served out the set when his forehand clipped the net cord and landed in.
Play was halted for a few minutes at 3-1 after a fan in the crowd needed medical attention.