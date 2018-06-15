Barty, Konta, Vekic reach Nottingham Open semis

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) Johanna Konta reached her first semifinals since Wimbledon last year after beating Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia 6-4, 6-2 at the Nottingham Open on Friday.

Konta has hit form on grass after a poor season to date, and next faces Donna Vekic of Croatia, who beat her in the final 12 months ago. Vekic beat Mona Barthel of Germany 7-5, 6-1.

Jakupovic earned early breaks in each set but Konta did not panic and was quickly back on even terms.

”The most important thing is that I’m competing well and fighting for every single point,” Konta said. ”I’m definitely enjoying getting more matches under my belt and we’ll work towards getting another one.”

Fellow Briton Katie Boulter’s first appearance in a WTA quarterfinal was shortlived as she lost to top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-0 6-2.

Barty next plays Naomi Osaka of Japan after she defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-4 6-1.