Australian Open Glance: Serena plays Halep in 4th round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

It sounds like a compelling matchup in the fourth round: A seven-time tournament champion plays the top-ranked player in the world. But Serena Williams is 8-1 against No. 1 Simona Halep. Halep’s victory came in straight sets at the WTA Championships in 2014. The last time the players met was the 2016 U.S. Open quarterfinals, when Williams won in three sets. That was when Halep was ranked fourth and before Williams had a baby. Halep says Williams will be a “huge challenge” for her. Williams hasn’t faced a No. 1-ranked player since her return to the tour after giving birth, so it will be a good indication of where her game is. In another fourth-rounder, U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka plays Anastasija Sevastova. Among the men’s matches, six-time champion Novak Djokovic plays Daniil Medvedev, and No. 4 Alexander Zverev meets No. 16 Milos Raonic.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Mostly sunny, high of 27 Celsius (81 Fahrenheit)

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Mostly sunny, high of 23 C (73 F).

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s 4th round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Tomas Berdych 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (4); No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 3 Roger Federer 6-7 (11), 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (5); No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut beat No. 6 Marin Cilic 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Frances Tiafoe beat No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 7-5.

Women’s 4th round: Danielle Collins beat No. 2 Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-2; No. 8 Petra Kvitova beat Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-1; No. 15 Ash Barty beat No. 30 Maria Sharapova 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat No. 5 Sloane Stephens 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 for 12 — Federer’s success rate on break points against Tsitsipas.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“This win is a good milestone, let’s say, ‘good first step’ … to something bigger.” — Tsitsipas, 20, the first player from Greece to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal.