Australian Open glance: Respect between Williams, Bouchard

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams plays Eugenie Bouchard in the second round and if their pre-match comments are any indication, there’s some mutual respect there. “She does everything well, and I really like that she doesn’t quit,” Williams says. “People write her off, and she doesn’t let that bother her. She continues to fight and do what she needs to do.” Bouchard’s ranking has dropped from a career-high of No. 5 in 2014 to 79th following a spate of injuries and poor results. Asked to comment on Williams’ strengths, Bouchard replies: “Well, it’s a long list, she’s the greatest ever. It’s just so cool that I’ll be able to share the court with her and an opportunity to see how I compare to one of the best players. Her ranking is top 20 right now, but to me she’s always basically No. 1.” The official No. 1, Simona Halep, plays Sofia Kenin. The men’s No. 1 and six-time Australian titlist Novak Djokovic takes on 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. No. 4 Alexander Zverev plays Jeremy Chardy and 16th-seeded Milos Raonic takes on 2104 champion Stan Wawrinka.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy, high of 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy in the afternoon and light rain showers that caused a brief suspension in play on Rod Laver Arena. High of 27 degrees C (81 F).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s 2nd round: No. 3 Roger Federer beat Daniel Evans 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3; No. 6 Marin Cilic beat Mackenzie McDonald 7-5. 6-7 (9), 6-4 6-4; Frances Tiafoe beat No. 5 Kevin Anderson 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5; No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Viktor Troicki 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s 2nd round: No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki beat Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-3; No. 5 Sloane Stephens beat Timea Babos 6-3, 6-1; Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat No. 9 Kiki Bertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 15 Ashleigh Barty beat Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-3; Amanda Anisimova beat No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-2; wildcard entry Kimberly Birrell beat No. 29 Donna Vekic 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

KEY MATCHES TO COME

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Matthew Ebden; No. 2 Angelique Kerber vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia.

STAT OF THE DAY

20 — number of consecutive years that Federer has reached the third round at Melbourne Park.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I went to a different place. I dug insanely deep” — Tiafoe on his comeback win over Anderson.

