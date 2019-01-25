Australian Open Glance: A look at the women’s final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY Six-time champion Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will meet in an Australian Open final featuring the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked players in the world. It’s the first time they’ve met at Melbourne Park since Djokovic won their 2012 championship decider in five sets and 5 hours, 53 minutes — the longest final in Grand Slam history. Djokovic has won all six previous times he has reached the Australian final. Another victory will give him the men’s record for most titles in Australia in his own right. It’s a mark he currently shares with Roger Federer and Roy Emerson. Nadal is aiming to be the first man in the Open era — and the third in history — to win each of the four Grand Slam titles at least twice. The 17-time Grand Slam titlist has lost three finals at Melbourne Park since winning his only title here in 2009. This matchup is their 53rd, the most between two men in the professional era. Djokovic leads 27-25 overall, and 18-7 on hardcourts. But Nadal has the edge in Grand Slam matches at 9-5, including 4-3 in finals. Djokovic, a 14-time major winner, says “Nadal has historically, throughout my life and career, been the greatest rival that I ever played against, on all the surfaces. Some matches that we had against each other were a great turning point in my career. I feel they have made me rethink my game.”

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy, high of 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit).

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy, high of 26 C (79 F).

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s final: No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat No. 8 Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4.

Mixed doubles final: No. 3 Rajeev Ram and Barbora Krejcikova beat John-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Boys’ final: No. 1 Lorenzo Musetti beat No. 13 Emilio Nava 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (12)

Girls’ final: No. 1 Clara Tauson beat No. 4 Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 — Osaka is the first woman to win back-to-back Grand Slam singles titles since Serena Williams won four straight in 2014-15.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It’s hurting a lot today. I wanted to win and have the trophy, but I think I already won two years ago.” Kvitova upbeat despite losing her first Grand Slam final since coming back from injuries sustained in a home invasion in the Czech Republic in December 2016.