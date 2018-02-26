Argentina’s Mayer and Delbonis advance at Brasil Open
SAO PAULO (AP) Two Argentinians who are among the top seeds at the Brasil Open have advanced to the next round.
Eighth seed Federico Delbonis beat Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4 on Monday.
Delbonis’ compatriot Leonardo Mayer, the clay tournament’s fifth seed, outlasted Portugal’s Gastao Elias 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5).
In another Portugal-vs.-Argentina matchup, Joao Domingues overcame Renzo Olivo 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5.
Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez advanced with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Gerald Melzer of Austria.
