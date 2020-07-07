AP Was There: Serena beats Venus for 1st Wimbledon title

EDITOR’S NOTE — Tennis history is filled with wonderful rivalries, and so many are remembered because of matchups in Wimbledon finals. The Associated Press is republishing stories about a handful of such matches while the canceled grass-court Grand Slam tournament was supposed to be played. One memorable head-to-head rivalry is a sibling rivalry: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams. Of their nine meetings in Grand Slam finals, four came at Wimbledon. The following story, about their first title match there, was sent July 6, 2002.