AP Was There: Navratilova tops Evert for 1st Slam title

EDITOR’S NOTE — Tennis history is filled with wonderful rivalries, and so many are remembered because of matchups in Wimbledon finals. The AP is republishing stories about a handful of such matches while the canceled grass-court Grand Slam tournament was supposed to be played. One memorable tennis rivalry featured Martina Navritlova against Chris Evert. They met an Open era-record 80 times and each won 18 Grand Slam singles titles. The following story, about their first meeting in a Wimbledon final, was sent July 7, 1978.