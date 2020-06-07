AP Was There: Chang, 17, overcomes cramps, Lendl in Paris

EDITOR’S NOTE — Every French Open features matches that are memorable for one reason or another. There are upsets. Comebacks. Dramatic moments. Historic accomplishments. The AP is republishing stories about a handful of such matches while the postponed Grand Slam tournament was supposed to be played. One memorable comeback at Roland Garros came in the fourth round in 1989, when Michael Chang overcame leg cramps and a two-set deficit to beat top-seeded Ivan Lendl. Chang would go on to win the title at age 17 and still holds the record for youngest male champion at a major. The following story was published on June 5, 1989.