Andy Murray, coach Ivan Lendl end 2nd stint together

Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl are calling it quits for a second time, ending a partnership that produced three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Murray announced Friday on his website that he and Lendl ”have mutually agreed to end their coaching relationship.”

With Lendl guiding him, Murray won the U.S. Open in 2012, and Wimbledon in 2013, becoming the first British man in 77 years to win the singles championship at the All England Club. They split in 2014, then reunited last year, about a month before Murray won his second title at Wimbledon.

Murray also spent time at No. 1 in the rankings during his second stint with Lendl.

