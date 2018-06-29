All US Open courts to have video review for 1st time in 2018

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) All 17 U.S. Open courts used for singles, doubles and mixed doubles will have electronic line-calling and video review available in 2018.

The U.S. Tennis Association says Friday it’s the first time that every match at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament will have the technology.

The U.S. Open introduced electronic line-calling in 2006.

The four top courts – Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, Court 17 – will have an instant-replay team within the arena this year. A centralized office will handle the electronic review process for other matches.

Last year, seven courts had the capability.

The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 27.

—

