Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Brooks, Grizzlies 4th Quarter rally falls short to Bulls
Memphis Grizzlies fall to the Chicago Bulls 119-110. Career-high for Dillon Brooks with 29 points. 20 points in the 4th Quarter for Brooks.
