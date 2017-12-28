Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies beat Lakers 109-99 to end 10-game losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies end 10-game road losing streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers 109-99. Another big performance from Tyreke Evans as he led the Grizzlies with 32 points.

