Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies beat Lakers 109-99 to end 10-game losing streak
Memphis Grizzlies end 10-game road losing streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers 109-99. Another big performance from Tyreke Evans as he led the Grizzlies with 32 points.
