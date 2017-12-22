Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies suffer heartbreaking loss to the Suns 97-95
Memphis Grizzlies losing woes on the road continue as they fall to the Phoenix Suns 97-95. Grizzlies have now lost nine-straight on the road. Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies with 23 points.
