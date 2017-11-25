Grizzlies LIVE to GO: Grizzlies struggles continue as they fall to the Nuggets 104-92
Memphis Grizzlies losing streak continues as they fall to the Denver Nuggets 104-92. Grizzlies are now on a seven=game losing streak. JaMychal Green led the Grizzlies with 21 points. Marc Gasol would have a career-high 13 assists.
- Denver Nuggets
- FOX Sports Tennessee
- JaMychal Green
- Marc Gasol
- Memphis Grizzlies
- NBA
- Northwest
- Southwest
- West
