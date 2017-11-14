Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Memphis ends five-game road trip with a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks 110-103

Memphis Grizzlies drop their second straight road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks 110-103. Tyreke Evans would lead the Grizzlies with 27 points. Evans has now scored 20+ or more in six-straight games off the bench.

22 hours ago

