Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Memphis struggles to defend the 3-point line causing a 111-99 victory for the Houston Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies fall to the Houston Rockets 111-99. Grizzlies would never gain the lead throughout this game. 50 bench points for the Grizzlies including 22 points for Tyreke Evans.

1 day ago

1 day ago

5 days ago

5 days ago

7 days ago

8 days ago

