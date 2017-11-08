Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies making big defensive plays in the 4th to get the 98-97 win against the Trail Blazers
Memphis Grizzlies get another big win on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers 98-97. Grizzlies PG Mike Conley would enter halftime with zero points only to make a comeback in the 2nd Half and score 20 points in the 2nd Half. Tyreke Evans would lead the Grizzlies with 21 points.
- FOX Sports Tennessee
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Mike Conley
- NBA
- Northwest
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Southwest
- Tyreke Evans
- West
-
More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos
Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies making big defensive plays in the 4th to get the 98-97 win against the Trail Blazers
8 hours ago
Preds LIVE To Go: Preds earn huge 3-1 win over Jackets
10 hours ago
Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies 1st Half struggles leads to a 107-102 loss to the Lakers
2 days ago
Predators LIVE To Go: Arvidsson, Preds down Kings in OT
3 days ago
Preds LIVE To Go: Preds Defeat Ducks 5-3
4 days ago
Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Heart breaking loss for the Grizzlies as they fall to the Magic 101-99
6 days ago