Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies making big defensive plays in the 4th to get the 98-97 win against the Trail Blazers

Memphis Grizzlies get another big win on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers 98-97. Grizzlies PG Mike Conley would enter halftime with zero points only to make a comeback in the 2nd Half and score 20 points in the 2nd Half. Tyreke Evans would lead the Grizzlies with 21 points.

More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies making big defensive plays in the 4th to get the 98-97 win against the Trail Blazers

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies making big defensive plays in the 4th to get the 98-97 win against the Trail Blazers

8 hours ago

Preds LIVE To Go: Preds earn huge 3-1 win over Jackets

Preds LIVE To Go: Preds earn huge 3-1 win over Jackets

10 hours ago

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies 1st Half struggles leads to a 107-102 loss to the Lakers

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies 1st Half struggles leads to a 107-102 loss to the Lakers

2 days ago

Predators LIVE To Go: Arvidsson, Preds down Kings in OT

Predators LIVE To Go: Arvidsson, Preds down Kings in OT

3 days ago

Preds LIVE To Go: Preds Defeat Ducks 5-3

Preds LIVE To Go: Preds Defeat Ducks 5-3

4 days ago

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Heart breaking loss for the Grizzlies as they fall to the Magic 101-99

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Heart breaking loss for the Grizzlies as they fall to the Magic 101-99

6 days ago

More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos»