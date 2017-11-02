Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Heart breaking loss for the Grizzlies as they fall to the Magic 101-99

Heart breaker in Memphis as the Grizzlies fall to the Orlando Magic 101-99. Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies with 32 points. Grizzlies now fall to 5-3 this season including two consecutive losses for the first time this season.

22 hours ago

