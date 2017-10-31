Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Memphis suffers first home loss of the season to the Hornets 104-99
Tough night at FedEx Forum as the Grizzlies fall to the Hornets 104-99. Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Grizzlies record goes to 5-2 this season.
