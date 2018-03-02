Predators’ David Poile becomes NHL’s all-time winningest GM

In the NHL’s 100-year history, no general manager has won more games than the Predators‘ David Poile.

He claimed the record with his 1,320th career win as the Predators beat the Oilers 4-2 Thursday night in Edmonton, breaking a tie with Glen Sather for the all-time mark.

Poile, 68, also served as GM for the Capitals from 1982-87, has gone 726-574-145 in Nashville. His teams have been in the playoffs 24 times, and the Predators are comfortably in place to push that number to 25.

In giving their GM the record, the Predators were forced to rally, trailing 2-0, but received goals from Scott Hartnell and Viktor Arvidsson in the second period and Arvidsson added another to go ahead in the third, followed by an Austin Watson goal to extend the lead.

The only GM the Predators have ever known, Poile took them from an expansion franchise to their first Stanley Cup Final last season. With his 36 consecutive seasons as an NHL general manager, he already owns the league record previously shared by Sather and Jack Adams.

Nominated as GM of the Year four times — another record — Poile won for the first time last season.