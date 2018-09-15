FOX Sports Tennessee to televise 71 Nashville Predators games during 2018-19 season

NASHVILLE – FOX Sports Tennessee, exclusive regional home of the Nashville Predators, will televise one preseason game and 70 regular season games during the 2018-19 NHL season; the complete telecast schedule can be found here. Regular season games will be anchored by Predators LIVE pregame show, presented by Ford, and Predators LIVE postgame show, presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans.

The Predators’ first game of the season on FOX Sports Tennessee will be Saturday, October 6, at the New York Islanders, with Predators LIVE at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The network also will televise the Predators’ first regular season home game on Tuesday, October 9, against the Calgary Flames. Coverage will begin at 6:00 p.m. CT with a special one-hour Predators LIVE pregame show.

Additionally, the network will deliver a special telecast of the Carolinas Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators preseason game on Tuesday, September 25, at 7:00 p.m. CT from Bridgestone Arena.

Willy Daunic (@WillyD1025) will return as play-by-play announcer for a fourth season and will be joined by former Predators goaltender Chris Mason (@cmace30), entering his second season as an analyst. Kara Hammer (@KaraHammer) is also returning for a second season, serving as rinkside reporter for home games.

Predators LIVE will be hosted by Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley), returning for her fifth season, and Terry Crisp (@ZenofTerryCrisp), entering his 20th season of Predators telecasts. The show will originate from the FOX Sports Tennessee Zone at Bridgestone Arena for all home games. In addition, Rowley will serve as rinkside reporter when the team is on the road.

Predators games televised on FOX Sports Tennessee will also be available on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

FOX Sports Tennessee will televise Nashville Predators games to 7 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee. A schedule of games on the network can be found here and channel listings by state can be found here. Nashville Predators content from the network is available year round on Facebook, Instagram and @PredsOnFSTN.

FOX SPORTS TENNESSEE

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast – collectively reach nearly 11 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, Bundesliga, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 3000 live events and studio shows annually. The networks’ content is also available on the FOX Sports app, providing live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998, and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the 19 years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. With One Goal in mind, the team saw its greatest successes in team history when they made it to Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and were named the 2018 Central Division, regular-season Western Conference & Presidents’ Trophy winners last season.