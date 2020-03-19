FOX Sports Tennessee to replay Nashville Predators games during NHL hiatus
NASHVILLE – FOX Sports Tennessee exclusive regional broadcaster of the Nashville Predators, announced plans to re-air memorable Predators games from the 2019-20 NHL season, beginning today, Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. CT.
Fans can watch the encores followed by Predators LIVE postgame shows, and all programming will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app. The re-air schedule for April will be released at a later date.
Local channel listings can be found here and Predators content will also be available throughout the NHL hiatus on @PredsOnFSTN.
Encore Presentations: Nashville Predators on FOX Sports Tennessee & FOX Sports GO*
|DATE
|TIME (CT)
|ORIGINAL TELECAST
|GAME HIGHLIGHTS
|Thursday, March 19
|7 PM
|Thu. 10/10/19 vs Washington Capitals
|Preds erupted to score four goals in the 3rd period and beat Alex Ovechkin’s Capitals 6-5.
|Sunday, March 22
|7 PM
|Mon. 12/23/19 vs Arizona Coyotes
|Roman Josi scored a goal for the fifth straight game — a Predators record for a defenseman — in Nashville’s 3-2 win over Arizona.
|Thursday, March 26
|7 PM
|Mon. 11/25/19 vs St. Louis Blues
|Preds knocked off the Blues 3-2 in a shootout. Newly recalled forward Daniel Carr scored the game-deciding shootout goal.
|Sunday, March 29
|7 PM
|Sat. 12/7/19 vs New Jersey Devils
|Preds traded goals all night with the Devils in a 6-4 win.
*Television schedule subject to change. Additional re-airs will be announced at a later date.