FOX Sports Tennessee to replay Nashville Predators games during NHL hiatus

NASHVILLE – FOX Sports Tennessee exclusive regional broadcaster of the Nashville Predators, announced plans to re-air memorable Predators games from the 2019-20 NHL season, beginning today, Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. CT.

Fans can watch the encores followed by Predators LIVE postgame shows, and all programming will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app. The re-air schedule for April will be released at a later date.

Local channel listings can be found here and Predators content will also be available throughout the NHL hiatus on @PredsOnFSTN.

Encore Presentations: Nashville Predators on FOX Sports Tennessee & FOX Sports GO*

DATE TIME (CT) ORIGINAL TELECAST GAME HIGHLIGHTS Thursday, March 19 7 PM Thu. 10/10/19 vs Washington Capitals Preds erupted to score four goals in the 3rd period and beat Alex Ovechkin’s Capitals 6-5. Sunday, March 22 7 PM Mon. 12/23/19 vs Arizona Coyotes Roman Josi scored a goal for the fifth straight game — a Predators record for a defenseman — in Nashville’s 3-2 win over Arizona. Thursday, March 26 7 PM Mon. 11/25/19 vs St. Louis Blues Preds knocked off the Blues 3-2 in a shootout. Newly recalled forward Daniel Carr scored the game-deciding shootout goal. Sunday, March 29 7 PM Sat. 12/7/19 vs New Jersey Devils Preds traded goals all night with the Devils in a 6-4 win.

*Television schedule subject to change. Additional re-airs will be announced at a later date.